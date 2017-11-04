Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Benedictine 35, Blue Ridge 0
Bishop O’Connell 30, Paul VI 0
Fuqua School 44, Broadwater Academy 13
Lake Taylor 38, Booker T. Washington 28
Landon, Md. 27, Episcopal 26
Norcom 28, Woodrow Wilson 21
St. Christopher’s 13, Collegiate-Richmond 10, OT
Trinity Episcopal 47, Fredericksburg Christian 14
Woodberry Forest 35, Fork Union Prep 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
