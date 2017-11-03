PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen 3, Bel Air 2

Arundel 41, Severna Park 20

Baltimore Douglass 26, Green Street Academy 14

Benjamin Franklin High School 56, Forest Park 6

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 63, Hancock 0

Bohemia Manor 28, Perryville 0

Boonsboro 35, Smithsburg 17

Broadneck 40, Annapolis 18

Bullis 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 13

C. Milton Wright 14, Elkton 13

Cambridge/SD 26, Easton 7

Carver Vo- Tech 20, New Era Academy 6

Catoctin 38, Brunswick 8

Damascus 49, Wootton 7

Dundalk 22, Kenwood 18

Francis Scott Key 49, Winters Mill 19

Frederick Douglass 37, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Gwynn Park 26, Suitland 19

Havre de Grace 41, North Harford 14

High Point 24, Patapsco 0

James M. Bennett 26, Wicomico 6

Kent Island 48, Queen Annes County 0

Keyser, W.Va. 36, Mountain Ridge 14

Lackey 35, Calvert 10

Lake Clifton 50, FAET 12

Linganore 62, Urbana 10

Long Reach 14, Atholton 13

Magruder 42, John F. Kennedy 6

Manchester Valley 9, Poolesville 7

Mergenthaler 12, Edmondson-Westside 8

New Town 34, Randallstown 30

North County 37, Harwood Southern 0

North East 29, Rising Sun 7

North Point 39, Chopticon 14

Northern – Cal 35, Great Mills 24

Northwest – Mtg 52, Bethesda 0

Oakdale 48, Tuscarora 14

Oakland Southern 42, Northern Garrett 14

Old Mill 42, South River 28

Paint Branch 36, Clarksburg 0

Parkside 53, Washington 13

Pasadena Chesapeake 17, Northeast – AA 0

Perry Hall 56, Catonsville 7

Quince Orchard 60, Gaithersburg 21

Reginald Lewis 58, National Academy Foundation 13

Richard Montgomery 38, Montgomery Blair 13

River Hill 17, Marriotts Ridge 10

Riverdale Baptist 34, Pallotti 29

Sherwood 49, Walt Whitman 20

South Hagerstown 33, North Hagerstown 6

Southwestern 28, Bluford Drew Jemison 6

Springbrook 6, Northwood 0

St. Charles 14, Patuxent 13

St. Frances 53, Silver Oak Academy 0

Thomas Stone 21, McDonough 13

Towson 32, Pikesville 0

Walkersville 35, Middletown 0

Watkins Mill 20, Hubie Blake 13

Westlake 21, La Plata 12

Westminster 48, South Carroll 16

Williamsport 2, Clear Spring 0

Winston Churchill 35, Walter Johnson 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

