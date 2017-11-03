PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen 3, Bel Air 2
Arundel 41, Severna Park 20
Baltimore Douglass 26, Green Street Academy 14
Benjamin Franklin High School 56, Forest Park 6
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 63, Hancock 0
Bohemia Manor 28, Perryville 0
Boonsboro 35, Smithsburg 17
Broadneck 40, Annapolis 18
Bullis 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 13
C. Milton Wright 14, Elkton 13
Cambridge/SD 26, Easton 7
Carver Vo- Tech 20, New Era Academy 6
Catoctin 38, Brunswick 8
Damascus 49, Wootton 7
Dundalk 22, Kenwood 18
Francis Scott Key 49, Winters Mill 19
Frederick Douglass 37, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Gwynn Park 26, Suitland 19
Havre de Grace 41, North Harford 14
High Point 24, Patapsco 0
James M. Bennett 26, Wicomico 6
Kent Island 48, Queen Annes County 0
Keyser, W.Va. 36, Mountain Ridge 14
Lackey 35, Calvert 10
Lake Clifton 50, FAET 12
Linganore 62, Urbana 10
Long Reach 14, Atholton 13
Magruder 42, John F. Kennedy 6
Manchester Valley 9, Poolesville 7
Mergenthaler 12, Edmondson-Westside 8
New Town 34, Randallstown 30
North County 37, Harwood Southern 0
North East 29, Rising Sun 7
North Point 39, Chopticon 14
Northern – Cal 35, Great Mills 24
Northwest – Mtg 52, Bethesda 0
Oakdale 48, Tuscarora 14
Oakland Southern 42, Northern Garrett 14
Old Mill 42, South River 28
Paint Branch 36, Clarksburg 0
Parkside 53, Washington 13
Pasadena Chesapeake 17, Northeast – AA 0
Perry Hall 56, Catonsville 7
Quince Orchard 60, Gaithersburg 21
Reginald Lewis 58, National Academy Foundation 13
Richard Montgomery 38, Montgomery Blair 13
River Hill 17, Marriotts Ridge 10
Riverdale Baptist 34, Pallotti 29
Sherwood 49, Walt Whitman 20
South Hagerstown 33, North Hagerstown 6
Southwestern 28, Bluford Drew Jemison 6
Springbrook 6, Northwood 0
St. Charles 14, Patuxent 13
St. Frances 53, Silver Oak Academy 0
Thomas Stone 21, McDonough 13
Towson 32, Pikesville 0
Walkersville 35, Middletown 0
Watkins Mill 20, Hubie Blake 13
Westlake 21, La Plata 12
Westminster 48, South Carroll 16
Williamsport 2, Clear Spring 0
Winston Churchill 35, Walter Johnson 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
