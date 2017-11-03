PREP FOOTBALL
Alexis I. duPont 22, Brandywine 0
Caesar Rodney 24, Sussex Central 21
Caravel Academy 30, Glasgow 0
Delaware Military Academy 51, Newark 6
Delmar 35, Milford 10
Perkiomen School, Pa. 29, St. Andrew’s 7
Polytech 20, Sussex Technical 14
Seaford 20, Red Lion Christian Academy 16
Smyrna 28, Salesianum 7
Wilmington Friends 48, Morrisville, Pa. 0
Woodbridge 41, Indian River 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tower Hill vs. John Dickinson, ccd.
