PREP FOOTBALL

Alexis I. duPont 22, Brandywine 0

Caesar Rodney 24, Sussex Central 21

Caravel Academy 30, Glasgow 0

Delaware Military Academy 51, Newark 6

Delmar 35, Milford 10

Perkiomen School, Pa. 29, St. Andrew’s 7

Polytech 20, Sussex Technical 14

Seaford 20, Red Lion Christian Academy 16

Smyrna 28, Salesianum 7

Wilmington Friends 48, Morrisville, Pa. 0

Woodbridge 41, Indian River 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Tower Hill vs. John Dickinson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.