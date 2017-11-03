PREP FOOTBALL
Abingdon 42, Lee High 0
Albemarle 39, Western Albemarle 37
Amherst County 28, E.C. Glass 21
Appomattox 59, Altavista 7
Atlee 36, Hanover 28
Bassett 42, Patrick County 6
Bayside 13, Tallwood 7
Blacksburg 49, Christiansburg 14
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 29, Richmond Christian 22
Brentsville 28, Manassas Park 7
Briar Woods 37, Rock Ridge 20
Brooke Point 20, Riverbend 14
Brookville 42, Liberty Christian 41, OT
Buckingham County 40, Prince Edward County 19
Buffalo Gap 35, Wilson Memorial 10
Bullis, Md. 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 13
C.D. Hylton 49, Forest Park 18
Carroll County 32, James River-Buchanan 12
Centreville 31, James Madison 7
Charlottesville 55, Monticello 41
Chilhowie 54, Holston 20
Colonial Beach 44, Washington & Lee 0
Colonial Forge 34, North Stafford 14
Courtland 55, Spotsylvania 3
Covenant School 57, Randolph-Macon 20
Covington 36, Bath County 8
Culpeper 34, William Monroe 29
Deep Creek 41, Hickory 7
Dinwiddie 57, Colonial Heights 10
Dominion 55, Park View-Sterling 6
Eastside 29, Castlewood 28
Essex 51, Rappahannock 0
Fairfax 15, W.T. Woodson 14
First Colonial 21, Kempsville 14
Floyd County 22, Alleghany 7
Fort Chiswell 47, Bland County 6
Franklin County 42, Tunstall 22
Freedom (Woodbridge) 64, Colgan 34
GW-Danville 58, Halifax County 14
George Marshall 29, Wakefield 14
George Mason 48, Madison County 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Rural Retreat 0
Glenvar 28, Radford 0
Goochland 42, Amelia County 28
Graham 30, Marion 22
Grayson County 21, Galax 20, OT
Greenbrier Christian 38, Chincoteague 33
Gretna 22, Dan River 14, OT
Grundy 52, River View, W.Va. 0
Harrisonburg 42, Turner Ashby 21
Hayfield 42, Oakton 31
Henrico 62, Armstrong 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 42, Jefferson Forest 38
Hidden Valley 23, Cave Spring 22
Highland Springs 28, Varina 7
Indian River 28, Western Branch 21
J.E.B. Stuart 21, Falls Church 14
J.I. Burton 21, Thomas Walker 7
J.R. Tucker 63, Glen Allen 56
James Monroe 56, Caroline 16
James River-Midlothian 41, Midlothian 33
James Robinson 49, West Springfield 21
John Champe 51, Freedom (South Riding) 16
Kellam 36, Princess Anne 35, OT
Kettle Run 47, James Wood 26
King’s Fork 29, Oscar Smith 23
Lake Braddock 28, South County 21
Lakeland 45, Great Bridge 0
Landstown 34, Frank Cox 28
Langley 34, McLean 10
Lee-Springfield 33, Edison 21
Liberty-Bealeton 57, Fauquier 13
Lloyd Bird 55, Cosby 3
Lord Botetourt 38, William Fleming 7
Loudoun County 10, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Louisa 53, Fluvanna 6
Luray 52, East Rockingham 44
Magna Vista 20, Martinsville 14
Manchester 67, George Wythe-Richmond 14
Matoaca 38, Petersburg 22
Maury 26, Granby 21
Meadowbrook 13, Hopewell 6
Mills Godwin 17, Deep Run 0
Monacan 35, Huguenot 13
Mountain View 21, Massaponax 16
Nansemond River 34, Grassfield 7
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Hampton Roads 13
Narrows 40, Parry McCluer 16
Norfolk Academy 55, St. Annes-Belfield 21
Norfolk Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 14
Northumberland 34, Lancaster 33
Nottoway 34, Central Lunenburg 21
Orange County 49, Powhatan 41
Osbourn Park 28, Osbourn 14
Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Lee-Davis 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Northwood 16
Patriot 14, Battlefield 7
Phoebus 69, Menchville 0
Portsmouth Christian 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 18
Potomac School 41, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 12
R.E. Lee-Staunton 34, Stuarts Draft 14
Randolph Henry 28, Cumberland 14
Rappahannock County 27, Nelson County 18
Richlands 12, Virginia High 7
Ridgeview 42, Honaker 13
Riverheads 56, Page County 0
Rockbridge County 41, Broadway 20
Rustburg 25, Liberty-Bedford 20
Salem 43, Pulaski County 20
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Green Run 28
Sherando 35, Millbrook 22
Smithfield 84, Bruton 0
South Lakes 42, Herndon 6
Southampton 56, Franklin 0
Spotswood 42, Fort Defiance 0
St. John Paul the Great 23, Bishop Ireton 15
Staunton River 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13
Stone Bridge 21, Broad Run 13
Sussex Central 54, Surry County 14
T.C. Williams 40, Annandale 7
TJ-Richmond 27, John Marshall 20
Tabb 21, Jamestown 10
Tazewell 53, Lebanon 0
Thomas Dale 49, Prince George 14
Tuscarora 21, Potomac Falls 0
Twin Springs 26, Rye Cove 21
Union 57, John Battle 29
Warhill 30, New Kent 28
Warren County 22, Skyline 21
West Point 64, Charles City 18
West Potomac 34, Mount Vernon 20
Westfield 46, Chantilly 7
William Byrd 23, Northside 20, OT
William Campbell 51, Chatham 21
Windsor 6, Park View-South Hill 2
Woodbridge 35, Gar-Field 0
Woodgrove 35, Loudoun Valley 28
Woodstock Central 42, Strasburg 6
York 22, Poquoson 8
Yorktown 55, Washington-Lee 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
