PREP FOOTBALL

Abingdon 42, Lee High 0

Albemarle 39, Western Albemarle 37

Amherst County 28, E.C. Glass 21

Appomattox 59, Altavista 7

Atlee 36, Hanover 28

Bassett 42, Patrick County 6

Bayside 13, Tallwood 7

Blacksburg 49, Christiansburg 14

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 29, Richmond Christian 22

Brentsville 28, Manassas Park 7

Briar Woods 37, Rock Ridge 20

Brooke Point 20, Riverbend 14

Brookville 42, Liberty Christian 41, OT

Buckingham County 40, Prince Edward County 19

Buffalo Gap 35, Wilson Memorial 10

Bullis, Md. 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 13

C.D. Hylton 49, Forest Park 18

Carroll County 32, James River-Buchanan 12

Centreville 31, James Madison 7

Charlottesville 55, Monticello 41

Chilhowie 54, Holston 20

Colonial Beach 44, Washington & Lee 0

Colonial Forge 34, North Stafford 14

Courtland 55, Spotsylvania 3

Covenant School 57, Randolph-Macon 20

Covington 36, Bath County 8

Culpeper 34, William Monroe 29

Deep Creek 41, Hickory 7

Dinwiddie 57, Colonial Heights 10

Dominion 55, Park View-Sterling 6

Eastside 29, Castlewood 28

Essex 51, Rappahannock 0

Fairfax 15, W.T. Woodson 14

First Colonial 21, Kempsville 14

Floyd County 22, Alleghany 7

Fort Chiswell 47, Bland County 6

Franklin County 42, Tunstall 22

Freedom (Woodbridge) 64, Colgan 34

GW-Danville 58, Halifax County 14

George Marshall 29, Wakefield 14

George Mason 48, Madison County 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Rural Retreat 0

Glenvar 28, Radford 0

Goochland 42, Amelia County 28

Graham 30, Marion 22

Grayson County 21, Galax 20, OT

Greenbrier Christian 38, Chincoteague 33

Gretna 22, Dan River 14, OT

Grundy 52, River View, W.Va. 0

Harrisonburg 42, Turner Ashby 21

Hayfield 42, Oakton 31

Henrico 62, Armstrong 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 42, Jefferson Forest 38

Hidden Valley 23, Cave Spring 22

Highland Springs 28, Varina 7

Indian River 28, Western Branch 21

J.E.B. Stuart 21, Falls Church 14

J.I. Burton 21, Thomas Walker 7

J.R. Tucker 63, Glen Allen 56

James Monroe 56, Caroline 16

James River-Midlothian 41, Midlothian 33

James Robinson 49, West Springfield 21

John Champe 51, Freedom (South Riding) 16

Kellam 36, Princess Anne 35, OT

Kettle Run 47, James Wood 26

King’s Fork 29, Oscar Smith 23

Lake Braddock 28, South County 21

Lakeland 45, Great Bridge 0

Landstown 34, Frank Cox 28

Langley 34, McLean 10

Lee-Springfield 33, Edison 21

Liberty-Bealeton 57, Fauquier 13

Lloyd Bird 55, Cosby 3

Lord Botetourt 38, William Fleming 7

Loudoun County 10, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Louisa 53, Fluvanna 6

Luray 52, East Rockingham 44

Magna Vista 20, Martinsville 14

Manchester 67, George Wythe-Richmond 14

Matoaca 38, Petersburg 22

Maury 26, Granby 21

Meadowbrook 13, Hopewell 6

Mills Godwin 17, Deep Run 0

Monacan 35, Huguenot 13

Mountain View 21, Massaponax 16

Nansemond River 34, Grassfield 7

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Hampton Roads 13

Narrows 40, Parry McCluer 16

Norfolk Academy 55, St. Annes-Belfield 21

Norfolk Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Northumberland 34, Lancaster 33

Nottoway 34, Central Lunenburg 21

Orange County 49, Powhatan 41

Osbourn Park 28, Osbourn 14

Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Lee-Davis 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Northwood 16

Patriot 14, Battlefield 7

Phoebus 69, Menchville 0

Portsmouth Christian 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 18

Potomac School 41, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 12

R.E. Lee-Staunton 34, Stuarts Draft 14

Randolph Henry 28, Cumberland 14

Rappahannock County 27, Nelson County 18

Richlands 12, Virginia High 7

Ridgeview 42, Honaker 13

Riverheads 56, Page County 0

Rockbridge County 41, Broadway 20

Rustburg 25, Liberty-Bedford 20

Salem 43, Pulaski County 20

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Green Run 28

Sherando 35, Millbrook 22

Smithfield 84, Bruton 0

South Lakes 42, Herndon 6

Southampton 56, Franklin 0

Spotswood 42, Fort Defiance 0

St. John Paul the Great 23, Bishop Ireton 15

Staunton River 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13

Stone Bridge 21, Broad Run 13

Sussex Central 54, Surry County 14

T.C. Williams 40, Annandale 7

TJ-Richmond 27, John Marshall 20

Tabb 21, Jamestown 10

Tazewell 53, Lebanon 0

Thomas Dale 49, Prince George 14

Tuscarora 21, Potomac Falls 0

Twin Springs 26, Rye Cove 21

Union 57, John Battle 29

Warhill 30, New Kent 28

Warren County 22, Skyline 21

West Point 64, Charles City 18

West Potomac 34, Mount Vernon 20

Westfield 46, Chantilly 7

William Byrd 23, Northside 20, OT

William Campbell 51, Chatham 21

Windsor 6, Park View-South Hill 2

Woodbridge 35, Gar-Field 0

Woodgrove 35, Loudoun Valley 28

Woodstock Central 42, Strasburg 6

York 22, Poquoson 8

Yorktown 55, Washington-Lee 28

___

