PREP FOOTBALL
Caesar Rodney 46, Brandywine 7
Charter School of Wilmington 23, Tatnall 12
Concord 14, Appoquinimink 7
Delmar 42, Laurel 0
Glasgow 40, Christiana 0
Middletown 56, Newark 6
Milford 52, Indian River 0
Smyrna 46, Sussex Technical 11
Westminster, Md. 30, Salesianum 20
Woodbridge 42, St. Mark’s 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
