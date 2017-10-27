PREP FOOTBALL
Altavista 33, Chatham 18
Appomattox 56, Colonial Heights 8
Auburn 31, Rural Retreat 7
Bayside 31, Kellam 21
Bluestone 51, Cumberland 6
Brentsville 22, Skyline 21
Broad Run 16, Briar Woods 14
Brooke Point 23, Stafford 13
Brookville 49, Liberty-Bedford 21
Cave Spring 38, Christiansburg 14
Centreville 35, Chantilly 7
Chancellor 30, Spotsylvania 14
Chilhowie 42, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7
Clarke County 42, George Mason 7
Colonial Beach 40, Lancaster 6
Colonial Forge 37, Mountain View 7
Courtland 48, Caroline 0
Covington 44, Craig County 19
Deep Run 39, Glen Allen 33
Dinwiddie 24, Hopewell 6
Dominion 41, Loudoun Valley 31
East Rockingham 49, Wilson Memorial 21
Eastern View 58, James Monroe 0
Eastside 59, Holston 13
Essex 35, Washington & Lee 0
First Colonial 43, Green Run 40
Floyd County 45, James River-Buchanan 0
Frank Cox 42, Salem-Va. Beach 35
Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Gar-Field 6
Fuqua School 55, Isle of Wight Academy 32
GW-Danville 70, Bassett 7
Galax 75, Bland County 7
Gate City 14, Central Wise 12
Giles 49, Alleghany 16
Goochland 56, Prince Edward County 8
Graham 48, Fort Chiswell 20
Grayson County 24, George Wythe-Wytheville 7
Greensville County 30, Sussex Central 28
Grundy 42, Tazewell 20
Harrisonburg 24, Spotswood 21
Henrico 27, Lee-Davis 20
Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Amherst County 27
Herndon 35, Langley 6
Indian River 28, Grassfield 14
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 14
James River-Midlothian 49, Cosby 10
James Robinson 28, W.T. Woodson 8
Jefferson Forest 56, Rustburg 20
King’s Fork 20, Deep Creek 14, OT
Lafayette 21, Poquoson 0
Lake Braddock 49, West Springfield 31
Lake Taylor 48, Churchland 13
Lakeland 20, Hickory 18
Landstown 35, Tallwood 7
Liberty Christian 34, E.C. Glass 20
Lloyd Bird 53, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Louisa 62, Charlottesville 27
Luray 32, Stuarts Draft 15
Magna Vista 14, Halifax County 6
Manchester 26, Hermitage 20
Millbrook 22, Liberty-Bealeton 14
Mills Godwin 16, Douglas Freeman 0
Monacan 41, Midlothian 7
Nansemond River 63, Great Bridge 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Atlantic Shores Christian 26
Narrows 59, Bath County 6
North Stafford 28, Riverbend 10
Nottoway 28, Amelia County 22
Ocean Lakes 41, Princess Anne 7
Oscar Smith 42, Western Branch 0
Park View-South Hill 36, Southampton 34
Parry McCluer 42, Eastern Montgomery 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38, Pulaski County 14
Patriot 42, Osbourn Park 13
Phoebus 46, Kecoughtan 7
Portsmouth Christian 38, Quantico 20
Potomac Falls 40, Rock Ridge 14
R.E. Lee-Staunton 51, Page County 14
Radford 24, Carroll County 7
Richlands 52, Lebanon 7
Ridgeview 45, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 21
Roanoke Catholic 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12
Salem 45, Hidden Valley 7
Sherando 49, Fauquier 7
Smithfield 62, Grafton 6
South County 49, Fairfax 21
South Lakes 52, Yorktown 14
St. Annes-Belfield 24, Hampton Roads 20
Staunton River 58, William Fleming 0
Stone Bridge 59, Freedom (South Riding) 20
Strasburg 34, Madison County 14
Thomas Walker 51, Twin Springs 6
Tunstall 48, Patrick County 7
Tuscarora 34, John Champe 29
Union 35, Abingdon 7
Varina 63, Atlee 21
Virginia High 13, Marion 7
Warren County 38, William Monroe 10
Warwick 55, Denbigh 10
Waynesboro 35, Fort Defiance 7
Western Albemarle 43, Fluvanna 9
Westfield 21, West Potomac 14
William Byrd 42, Lord Botetourt 14
Windsor 38, Franklin 13
Woodbridge 23, C.D. Hylton 20
Woodrow Wilson 12, Norview 6
Woodstock Central 21, Riverheads 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Randolph Henry vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Oct 30th.
___
