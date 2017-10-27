PREP FOOTBALL

Altavista 33, Chatham 18

Appomattox 56, Colonial Heights 8

Auburn 31, Rural Retreat 7

Bayside 31, Kellam 21

Bluestone 51, Cumberland 6

Brentsville 22, Skyline 21

Broad Run 16, Briar Woods 14

Brooke Point 23, Stafford 13

Brookville 49, Liberty-Bedford 21

Cave Spring 38, Christiansburg 14

Centreville 35, Chantilly 7

Chancellor 30, Spotsylvania 14

Chilhowie 42, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7

Clarke County 42, George Mason 7

Colonial Beach 40, Lancaster 6

Colonial Forge 37, Mountain View 7

Courtland 48, Caroline 0

Covington 44, Craig County 19

Deep Run 39, Glen Allen 33

Dinwiddie 24, Hopewell 6

Dominion 41, Loudoun Valley 31

East Rockingham 49, Wilson Memorial 21

Eastern View 58, James Monroe 0

Eastside 59, Holston 13

Essex 35, Washington & Lee 0

First Colonial 43, Green Run 40

Floyd County 45, James River-Buchanan 0

Frank Cox 42, Salem-Va. Beach 35

Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Gar-Field 6

Fuqua School 55, Isle of Wight Academy 32

GW-Danville 70, Bassett 7

Galax 75, Bland County 7

Gate City 14, Central Wise 12

Giles 49, Alleghany 16

Goochland 56, Prince Edward County 8

Graham 48, Fort Chiswell 20

Grayson County 24, George Wythe-Wytheville 7

Greensville County 30, Sussex Central 28

Grundy 42, Tazewell 20

Harrisonburg 24, Spotswood 21

Henrico 27, Lee-Davis 20

Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Amherst County 27

Herndon 35, Langley 6

Indian River 28, Grassfield 14

J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 14

James River-Midlothian 49, Cosby 10

James Robinson 28, W.T. Woodson 8

Jefferson Forest 56, Rustburg 20

King’s Fork 20, Deep Creek 14, OT

Lafayette 21, Poquoson 0

Lake Braddock 49, West Springfield 31

Lake Taylor 48, Churchland 13

Lakeland 20, Hickory 18

Landstown 35, Tallwood 7

Liberty Christian 34, E.C. Glass 20

Lloyd Bird 53, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Louisa 62, Charlottesville 27

Luray 32, Stuarts Draft 15

Magna Vista 14, Halifax County 6

Manchester 26, Hermitage 20

Millbrook 22, Liberty-Bealeton 14

Mills Godwin 16, Douglas Freeman 0

Monacan 41, Midlothian 7

Nansemond River 63, Great Bridge 0

Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Atlantic Shores Christian 26

Narrows 59, Bath County 6

North Stafford 28, Riverbend 10

Nottoway 28, Amelia County 22

Ocean Lakes 41, Princess Anne 7

Oscar Smith 42, Western Branch 0

Park View-South Hill 36, Southampton 34

Parry McCluer 42, Eastern Montgomery 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38, Pulaski County 14

Patriot 42, Osbourn Park 13

Phoebus 46, Kecoughtan 7

Portsmouth Christian 38, Quantico 20

Potomac Falls 40, Rock Ridge 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton 51, Page County 14

Radford 24, Carroll County 7

Richlands 52, Lebanon 7

Ridgeview 45, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 21

Roanoke Catholic 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

Salem 45, Hidden Valley 7

Sherando 49, Fauquier 7

Smithfield 62, Grafton 6

South County 49, Fairfax 21

South Lakes 52, Yorktown 14

St. Annes-Belfield 24, Hampton Roads 20

Staunton River 58, William Fleming 0

Stone Bridge 59, Freedom (South Riding) 20

Strasburg 34, Madison County 14

Thomas Walker 51, Twin Springs 6

Tunstall 48, Patrick County 7

Tuscarora 34, John Champe 29

Union 35, Abingdon 7

Varina 63, Atlee 21

Virginia High 13, Marion 7

Warren County 38, William Monroe 10

Warwick 55, Denbigh 10

Waynesboro 35, Fort Defiance 7

Western Albemarle 43, Fluvanna 9

Westfield 21, West Potomac 14

William Byrd 42, Lord Botetourt 14

Windsor 38, Franklin 13

Woodbridge 23, C.D. Hylton 20

Woodrow Wilson 12, Norview 6

Woodstock Central 21, Riverheads 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Randolph Henry vs. Buckingham County, ppd. to Oct 30th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.