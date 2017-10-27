201.5
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 7:09 pm 10/27/2017 07:09pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Baltimore Poly 58, Patterson 41

Carver Vo- Tech 20, National Academy Foundation 12

City College 19, Baltimore Douglass 6

Dunbar 42, Edmondson-Westside 18

FAET 30, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Forest Park 49, Bluford Drew Jemison 0

Lake Clifton 14, New Era Academy 13

Reginald Lewis 58, Southwestern 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

