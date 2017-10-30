ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|27
|24
|Reading
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|20
|12
|Worcester
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|15
|14
|Manchester
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|23
|24
|Adirondack
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|30
|36
|Brampton
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|26
|34
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|15
|South Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|11
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|22
|27
|Greenville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|25
|26
|Orlando
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|22
|Norfolk
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|25
|32
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|14
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kalamazoo
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|21
|15
|Toledo
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|17
|Quad City
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|19
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|20
|Fort Wayne
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|16
|10
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|19
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|14
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|23
|11
|Colorado
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|30
|19
|Tulsa
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|25
|24
|Allen
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|28
|22
|Idaho
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|17
|21
|Utah
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|20
|24
|Rapid City
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|17
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Atlanta 4, Orlando 2
Brampton 5, Wheeling 4
Reading 9, Adirondack 4
Tulsa 4, Allen 3, OT
No games scheduled
Toledo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.
Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Brampton at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
