ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 10:01 am 10/30/2017 10:01am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 6 4 1 1 0 9 27 24
Reading 4 4 0 0 0 8 20 12
Worcester 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 14
Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 23 24
Adirondack 7 3 3 1 0 7 30 36
Brampton 7 1 5 1 0 3 26 34
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 15
South Carolina 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 11
Atlanta 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 27
Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 25 26
Orlando 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 22
Norfolk 7 2 5 0 0 4 25 32
Jacksonville 3 0 2 1 0 1 11 14
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kalamazoo 5 4 0 0 1 9 21 15
Toledo 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 17
Quad City 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 19
Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 20
Fort Wayne 4 2 1 1 0 5 16 10
Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 19
Cincinnati 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11
Colorado 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 19
Tulsa 8 4 3 0 1 9 25 24
Allen 7 3 2 2 0 8 28 22
Idaho 7 2 2 2 1 7 17 21
Utah 8 3 5 0 0 6 20 24
Rapid City 6 1 5 0 0 2 17 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Orlando 2

Brampton 5, Wheeling 4

Reading 9, Adirondack 4

Tulsa 4, Allen 3, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Brampton at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

