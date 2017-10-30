ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 6 4 1 1 0 9 27 24 Reading 4 4 0 0 0 8 20 12 Worcester 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 14 Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 23 24 Adirondack 7 3 3 1 0 7 30 36 Brampton 7 1 5 1 0 3 26 34 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 15 South Carolina 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 11 Atlanta 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 27 Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 25 26 Orlando 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 22 Norfolk 7 2 5 0 0 4 25 32 Jacksonville 3 0 2 1 0 1 11 14 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 5 4 0 0 1 9 21 15 Toledo 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 17 Quad City 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 19 Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 20 Fort Wayne 4 2 1 1 0 5 16 10 Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 19 Cincinnati 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11 Colorado 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 19 Tulsa 8 4 3 0 1 9 25 24 Allen 7 3 2 2 0 8 28 22 Idaho 7 2 2 2 1 7 17 21 Utah 8 3 5 0 0 6 20 24 Rapid City 6 1 5 0 0 2 17 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Orlando 2

Brampton 5, Wheeling 4

Reading 9, Adirondack 4

Tulsa 4, Allen 3, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.

Manchester at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Brampton at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

