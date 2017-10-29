ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|23
|19
|Worcester
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|15
|14
|Manchester
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|23
|24
|Adirondack
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|26
|27
|Reading
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Brampton
|6
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|21
|30
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|25
|15
|South Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|11
|Greenville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|25
|26
|Orlando
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|18
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|25
|Norfolk
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|25
|32
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|14
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kalamazoo
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|21
|15
|Toledo
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|17
|Quad City
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|19
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|20
|Fort Wayne
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|16
|10
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|19
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|14
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|23
|11
|Colorado
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|30
|19
|Allen
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|25
|18
|Tulsa
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|21
|21
|Idaho
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|17
|21
|Utah
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|20
|24
|Rapid City
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|17
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 4, Manchester 1
Atlanta 5, Orlando 4
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2
Toledo 4, Adirondack 2
Florida 4, Indy 2
Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 3
Wichita 4, Kansas City 1
Quad City 3, Idaho 2, OT
Tulsa 2, Allen 0
Worcester 4, Utah 1
Rapid City 4, Colorado 3
Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Toledo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
