201.5
ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 10:01 am 10/29/2017 10:01am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 5 4 0 1 0 9 23 19
Worcester 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 14
Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 23 24
Adirondack 6 3 2 1 0 7 26 27
Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8
Brampton 6 0 5 1 0 1 21 30
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 15
South Carolina 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 11
Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 25 26
Orlando 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 18
Atlanta 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 25
Norfolk 7 2 5 0 0 4 25 32
Jacksonville 3 0 2 1 0 1 11 14
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kalamazoo 5 4 0 0 1 9 21 15
Toledo 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 17
Quad City 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 19
Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 20
Fort Wayne 4 2 1 1 0 5 16 10
Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 19
Cincinnati 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11
Colorado 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 19
Allen 6 3 2 1 0 7 25 18
Tulsa 7 3 3 0 1 7 21 21
Idaho 7 2 2 2 1 7 17 21
Utah 8 3 5 0 0 6 20 24
Rapid City 6 1 5 0 0 2 17 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 4, Manchester 1

Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Toledo 4, Adirondack 2

Florida 4, Indy 2

Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 3

Wichita 4, Kansas City 1

Quad City 3, Idaho 2, OT

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Worcester 4, Utah 1

Rapid City 4, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

