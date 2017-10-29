ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 5 4 0 1 0 9 23 19 Worcester 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 14 Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 23 24 Adirondack 6 3 2 1 0 7 26 27 Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8 Brampton 6 0 5 1 0 1 21 30 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 15 South Carolina 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 11 Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 25 26 Orlando 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 18 Atlanta 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 25 Norfolk 7 2 5 0 0 4 25 32 Jacksonville 3 0 2 1 0 1 11 14 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 5 4 0 0 1 9 21 15 Toledo 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 17 Quad City 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 19 Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 20 Fort Wayne 4 2 1 1 0 5 16 10 Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 19 Cincinnati 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 14 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11 Colorado 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 19 Allen 6 3 2 1 0 7 25 18 Tulsa 7 3 3 0 1 7 21 21 Idaho 7 2 2 2 1 7 17 21 Utah 8 3 5 0 0 6 20 24 Rapid City 6 1 5 0 0 2 17 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 4, Manchester 1

Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Toledo 4, Adirondack 2

Florida 4, Indy 2

Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 3

Wichita 4, Kansas City 1

Quad City 3, Idaho 2, OT

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Worcester 4, Utah 1

Rapid City 4, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.