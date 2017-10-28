ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|23
|19
|Manchester
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|23
|24
|Adirondack
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|24
|23
|Reading
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Worcester
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|13
|Brampton
|6
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|21
|30
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|21
|13
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|9
|Greenville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|25
|26
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|13
|Norfolk
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|23
|27
|Atlanta
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|13
|21
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|14
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kalamazoo
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|16
|12
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Fort Wayne
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|16
|10
|Toledo
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Indy
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|15
|Quad City
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|9
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|27
|15
|Wichita
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|19
|10
|Allen
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|25
|16
|Utah
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|19
|20
|Idaho
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|15
|18
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|19
|21
|Rapid City
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|13
|26
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manchester 5, Greenville 2
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4
Adirondack 5, Toledo 3
Wheeling 6, Brampton 5
Indy 5, Florida 2
Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT
Quad City 3, Idaho 2, SO
Tulsa 4, Allen 3
Utah 5, Worcester 4, OT
Colorado 5, Rapid City 4
Greenville 4, Manchester 1
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
