201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 8:29 pm 10/28/2017 08:29pm
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 5 4 0 1 0 9 23 19
Manchester 7 3 3 0 1 7 23 24
Adirondack 5 3 1 1 0 7 24 23
Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8
Worcester 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 13
Brampton 6 0 5 1 0 1 21 30
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 21 13
South Carolina 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 9
Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 25 26
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 13
Norfolk 6 2 4 0 0 4 23 27
Atlanta 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 21
Jacksonville 3 0 2 1 0 1 11 14
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kalamazoo 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 12
Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 16
Fort Wayne 4 2 1 1 0 5 16 10
Toledo 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15
Indy 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 15
Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 17
Cincinnati 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 9
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 6 6 0 0 0 12 27 15
Wichita 5 5 0 0 0 10 19 10
Allen 5 3 1 1 0 7 25 16
Utah 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 20
Idaho 6 2 2 1 1 6 15 18
Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 21
Rapid City 5 0 5 0 0 0 13 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Manchester 5, Greenville 2

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4

Adirondack 5, Toledo 3

Wheeling 6, Brampton 5

Indy 5, Florida 2

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Quad City 3, Idaho 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Allen 3

Utah 5, Worcester 4, OT

Colorado 5, Rapid City 4

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 4, Manchester 1

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest