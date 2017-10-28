ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 5 4 0 1 0 9 23 19 Manchester 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 20 Adirondack 5 3 1 1 0 7 24 23 Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8 Worcester 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 13 Brampton 6 0 5 1 0 1 21 30 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 21 13 South Carolina 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 9 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 13 Norfolk 6 2 4 0 0 4 23 27 Greenville 5 1 3 1 0 3 21 25 Atlanta 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 21 Jacksonville 3 0 2 1 0 1 11 14 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 12 Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 16 Fort Wayne 4 2 1 1 0 5 16 10 Toledo 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15 Indy 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 15 Quad City 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 17 Cincinnati 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 9 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 6 6 0 0 0 12 27 15 Wichita 5 5 0 0 0 10 19 10 Allen 5 3 1 1 0 7 25 16 Utah 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 20 Idaho 6 2 2 1 1 6 15 18 Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 21 Rapid City 5 0 5 0 0 0 13 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Manchester 5, Greenville 2

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4

Adirondack 5, Toledo 3

Wheeling 6, Brampton 5

Indy 5, Florida 2

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Quad City 3, Idaho 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Allen 3

Utah 5, Worcester 4, OT

Colorado 5, Rapid City 4

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

