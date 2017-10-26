ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 14 Manchester 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 18 Adirondack 4 2 1 1 0 5 19 20 Reading 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 8 Brampton 5 0 4 1 0 1 16 24 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 5 5 0 0 0 10 19 8 South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 13 Norfolk 5 2 3 0 0 4 19 22 Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 19 20 Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Atlanta 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 12 Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 16 Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 7 Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 6 Indy 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 13 Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15 Cincinnati 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 5 5 0 0 0 10 22 11 Wichita 5 5 0 0 0 10 19 10 Allen 4 3 0 1 0 7 22 12 Idaho 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15 Utah 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 16 Tulsa 5 1 3 0 1 3 15 18 Rapid City 4 0 4 0 0 0 9 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Kalamazoo 3, SO

Florida 3, Indy 1

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Colorado 5, Worcester 1

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Manchester, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

