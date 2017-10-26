201.5
ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 10:02 am 10/26/2017 10:02am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 4 3 0 1 0 7 17 14
Manchester 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 18
Adirondack 4 2 1 1 0 5 19 20
Reading 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5
Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 8
Brampton 5 0 4 1 0 1 16 24
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 5 5 0 0 0 10 19 8
South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5
Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 13
Norfolk 5 2 3 0 0 4 19 22
Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 19 20
Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8
Atlanta 4 0 4 0 0 0 7 16
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kalamazoo 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 12
Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 16
Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 7
Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 6
Indy 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 13
Quad City 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15
Cincinnati 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 5 5 0 0 0 10 22 11
Wichita 5 5 0 0 0 10 19 10
Allen 4 3 0 1 0 7 22 12
Idaho 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15
Utah 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 16
Tulsa 5 1 3 0 1 3 15 18
Rapid City 4 0 4 0 0 0 9 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Kalamazoo 3, SO

Florida 3, Indy 1

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Colorado 5, Worcester 1

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Manchester, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

