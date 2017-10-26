ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|17
|14
|Manchester
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|17
|18
|Adirondack
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|19
|20
|Reading
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Worcester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Brampton
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|16
|24
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|19
|8
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|13
|Norfolk
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|19
|22
|Greenville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|20
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|Atlanta
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|16
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kalamazoo
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|16
|12
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|7
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Indy
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|13
|Quad City
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|22
|11
|Wichita
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|19
|10
|Allen
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|22
|12
|Idaho
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|15
|Utah
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Tulsa
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|15
|18
|Rapid City
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Kansas City 4, Kalamazoo 3, SO
Florida 3, Indy 1
Wichita 3, Tulsa 1
Colorado 5, Worcester 1
Toledo at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Manchester, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Greenville at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Worcester at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.