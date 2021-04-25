CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidates…

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidates to hold debate

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia are set to participate in their first debate.

The debate is scheduled to be held Sunday evening at a church in Colonial Heights. It comes less than two weeks before the state party’s nominating convention on May 8.

Candidates who have confirmed they will participate are: Del. Kirk Cox, the former House speaker; Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm; Sergio de la Peña, a retired Army colonel; and Peter Doran, a former think tank executive.

Three other candidates have said they won’t attend, including firebrand conservative state Sen. Amanda Chase and entrepreneur Pete Snyder.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up