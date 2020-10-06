CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area divorce cases surge | Health officials sound alarm over case numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Maryland’s first Black GOP woman sworn in as state lawmaker

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 5:09 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The first Black Republican woman to become a state legislator in Maryland has been sworn in to the House of Delegates. House Speaker Adrienne Jones swore in Del. Brenda Thiam on Tuesday in Annapolis. Thiam was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to represent a district in Washington County in western Maryland to replace former Del. Paul Corderman, who was appointed to the state Senate. Thiam is a behavioral health specialist who assists families of children with autism. She also established a nonprofit focused on supporting employment and residential services for adults with autism.

