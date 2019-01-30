202
Northam’s push to limit campaign contributions fails

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 5:33 am 01/30/2019 05:33am
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address during a joint session of the Virginia Legislature in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to put new limits on campaign contributions is finding little love in the General Assembly.

A Senate panel killed a Northam-backed bill Tuesday to limit contributions with the help of Northam’s fellow Democrats.

Northam said before the session started that lawmakers should put a $10,000 limit on campaign contributions and bar donations from corporations. The governor said the measures would help promote better government.

Republicans chided Northam for not leading by example. The governor is currently accepting large corporate donations for his political action committee.

Northam has said the donations have no effect on how he governs.

