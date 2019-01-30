202
Hogan gives State of State speech

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 5:36 am 01/30/2019 05:36am
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan earned a second term after defeating Democratic opponent Ben Jealous. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave the annual State of the State speech, and he proposed a tax cut.

Hogan gave the speech to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday.

At a PBS Newshour discussion Monday night in Baltimore, the Republican said he would talk about a “major tax cut” when he delivers the speech, though he declined to offer details Monday night.

Hogan has included some tax cuts in his budget for the next fiscal year for retired military, law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel, as well as for manufacturing employers that create jobs in high-unemployment zones. He also has proposed increasing tax deductions on interest for student loans.

Topics:
larry hogan Local News Local Politics and Elections News maryland general assembly Maryland News State of the State tax cut
