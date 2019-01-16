202.5
Former Navy commander gets seat on Armed Services Committee

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 5:33 am 01/16/2019 05:33am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A newly elected congresswoman in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region will sit on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

The office for Democrat Elaine Luria announced the appointment Tuesday.

The former U.S. Navy commander represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District along the state’s coast. It is home to world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and various other military installations in Virginia Beach and other cities.

In this undated photo provided by Elaine for Congress, retired Navy commander Elaine Luria poses for a photo. (Elaine for Congress via AP)

The committee oversees defense policy and military personnel, among other issues.

Luria graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and spent 20 years in the Navy.

Last fall, Luria defeated Republican Congressman Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL. He held the seat for one term.

Luria was among the wave of Democrats who flipped congressional seats across the U.S. and regained control of the House of Representatives.

Topics:
Elaine Luria Local News Local Politics and Elections News US House Armed Services Committee us navy Virginia
