Democrat announces candidacy for state Senate seat

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 12:51 pm 11/07/2018 12:51pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Democrat is announcing her candidacy for a soon-to-be vacant state Senate seat.

Del. Jennifer Boysko announced Wednesday that she plans to run for a seat currently held by state Sen. Jennifer Wexton in Northern Virginia.

Wexton easily won a U.S. House seat Tuesday, defeating incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock.

Boysko said she had the endorsement of Wexton, Gov. Ralph Northam, and several other top Democrats.

Senate District 33 is leans heavily Democratic. Northam won the district by 35 percentage points.

