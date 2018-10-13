Voter registration deadline in Virginia is Monday

Virginians have only a couple of days left to register to vote in the November election. Monday is the deadline to register online, by mail or in person.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have only a couple of days left to register to vote in the November election.

Related Stories Virginia voter guide: General election 2018 Local Politics and Elections News

Monday is the deadline to register online, by mail or in person.

The Department of Elections said in a news release that mailed applications must have a Monday postmark, in-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. that day, and online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday

Any Virginian can check or update their registration online .

In-person registration is available at local voter registration offices and at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.

Election Day is Nov. 6. Among the races voters will decide is the U.S. Senate contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.