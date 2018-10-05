202
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Virginia speaker cancels floor…

Virginia speaker cancels floor session after veto promise

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 5:15 pm 10/05/2018 05:15pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republicans say there’s little chance the General Assembly will be able to draw a new legislative map aimed at fixing an unconstitutional racial gerrymander ahead of a court-ordered deadline.

GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox on Friday cancelled a planned floor session for later this month, saying it would be a waste of time after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam promised to veto a GOP-drawn map that had the backing of some Democrats.

Republicans also filed notice with the court that they are unlikely to make an Oct. 30 deadline. A federal court ruled this summer that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map ahead of that deadline.

Northam said Tuesday that the court was best positioned to draw a new map.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
gerrymandering Local News Local Politics and Elections News redistricting Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500