Pence to rally Virginia Republican voters

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 4:03 pm 10/17/2018 04:03pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to help a longshot Republican congressional candidate in Virginia rally supporters and raise money with less than three weeks before Election Day.

Republican Ryan McAdams announced that Pence would be attending a fundraising reception and get-out-the-vote rally Saturday at a downtown Richmond high-rise.

McAdams is facing a steep uphill battle to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Don McEachin in a district that President Donald Trump lost by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell is also set to attend.

Tickets for the private reception start at $1,000. An invitation says a photo-op requires a $2,700 donation.

