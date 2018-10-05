202
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Maryland gubernatorial candidates discuss…

Maryland gubernatorial candidates discuss Kavanaugh debate

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 2:28 pm 10/05/2018 02:28pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Democratic candidate for governor is urging Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but Hogan says he’s working hard as governor and has no role in the confirmation process.

Ben Jealous said Friday he wished Hogan would join him in opposition and “use his stature as a leader of his party to urge his Republican peers in the U.S. Senate to place respect for women before the political interests” of the GOP.

In a Thursday interview with The Baltimore Sun, Hogan wouldn’t say whether he’d vote for Kavanaugh, if he were a senator.

Last week, Hogan and three Republican governors called for delaying a vote for an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Hogan says he’s glad that happened, but doesn’t have enough information to decide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
ben jealous Brett Kavanaugh larry hogan Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500