Maryland candidates for governor address local officials

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 3:24 pm 10/12/2018 03:24pm
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan highlights his work with local officials during a speech to the Maryland Municipal League in Annapolis, Md., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Ben Jealous is pressing his criticism of Gov. Larry Hogan by saying the governor lacks plans to improve education and health care, while Hogan is highlighting bipartisanship and his efforts to restore money for roads.

Jealous arrived at the Maryland Municipal League forum in a school bus Friday with supporters. With the state’s largest teachers union behind him, Jealous went on to criticize the state of dilapidated schools in Baltimore, where a cold snap earlier this year exposed buildings with failing heat.

Hogan, who has had double-digit leads in recent polls, avoided mentioning his opponent in a speech to local officials at the conference. Instead, the Republican governor focused on his goals of making Maryland a “more welcoming and more affordable place” and working with local officials.

