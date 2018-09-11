Virginia universities to host 2 US Senate Town Halls

202
By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 4:47 am 09/11/2018 04:47am
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University and Hampton University will each host a U.S. Senate Town Hall featuring Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart.

The first Town Hall will be held at Liberty’s Center for Music and the Worship Arts on Sept. 20. The second event will be held at Hampton’s Convocation Center on Oct. 3. Each event will be produced for television and broadcast live through a partnership with the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.

The Town Hall format will include questions from both the moderators and students at each university. The first Town Hall will focus on domestic and economic policy, while the second will focus on international and military policy.

Both events are free and open to the public.

