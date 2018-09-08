202
Virginia GOP elects new chairman

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 4:24 pm 09/08/2018 04:24pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia has elected a new chairman after its previous leader resigned.

The party said in a statement Saturday that members of the State Central Committee had elected Jack Wilson of Chesterfield to finish former Chairman John Whitbeck’s term. Wilson will be eligible to run for re-election in 2020.

The change in leadership comes at a tough time for the state GOP. Republicans did poorly in last year’s state-level elections, President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2016, and Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2009.

Whitbeck announced in June that he would be stepping down from the unpaid position.

Government News Jack Wilson john whitbeck Local News Local Politics and Elections News Virginia virginia gop
