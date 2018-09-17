202
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Jealous backs prescription drug…

Jealous backs prescription drug affordability measures

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 12:25 pm 09/17/2018 12:25pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democrat Ben Jealous is supporting proposals aimed at making prescription drugs more affordable in Maryland.

Jealous, who is running for governor, announced his support for the measures Monday at a news conference.

He is backing legislation to create a state board to focus on ensuring transparency and accountability in prescription drug pricing. He says companies would be required to provide advance notice before increasing prices and explain why.

Jealous also wants to create a drug spending cap for Medicaid and allow Maryland residents to get prescription drugs cheaper in Canada.

Jealous says the time has come to “courageously take on the pharmaceutical industry.” He says Maryland residents “desperately need relief from skyrocketing prescription drug costs.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500