Trump says he’ll look into case after Fox appearance

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll “be looking into” the case of a U.S. financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on a family vacation in Anguilla after the man’s wife appeared on the “Fox & Friends” morning show and urged Trump to intervene.

Trump tweeted shortly after the segment that, “Something looks and sounds very wrong.”

He says: “I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!”

Scott Hapgood and his family were on vacation when they say a hotel worker showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them on April 13.

An autopsy report shows the victim, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel of Dominica, died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.

