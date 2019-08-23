Fermented skincare in the beauty aisle: Here’s what to know

Fermented ingredients are moving beyond supermarket shelves and popping up all over beauty aisles.

(NEW YORK) — Fermented ingredients are moving beyond supermarket shelves and popping up all over beauty aisles.

By definition, “Fermentation is the process in which a substance breaks down into a simpler substance. Microorganisms like yeast and bacteria usually play a role in the fermentation process, creating beer, wine, bread, kimchi, yogurt, and other foods.”

Also, with the growing awareness of gut health, celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman points out that fermented foods such as pickles, kimchi and yogurt can help with issues such as inflammation.

Many experts agree that fermented ingredients can actually help extend the shelf life of your skincare.



Carla Oates, founder of The Beauty Chef, which is a food-based supplement product line made with organic and bio-fermented ingredients, said your skin is home to at least one million bacteria along with an array of fungi, viruses and potentially mites.

“So, applying probiotics topically as part of your skincare routine will actually help to replenish, feed and fortify your skin’s ecosystem, which is your immune system’s first line of defense,” she said.

With this knowledge, brands have taken note and created stellar products infused with fermented ingredients that help to work overtime to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Who doesn’t want that?

