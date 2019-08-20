Energy Star’s thermostat recommendations surprise the internet

A federal program is taking some serious heat for recommending that homes be kept at 78 degrees during the day.

Energy Star, a program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, said people should set their thermostat to 78 degrees when they are home and “need cooling” in an effort to save energy during the spring and summer.

And when you’re sleeping or away, the suggested temperatures go up. When sleeping, it’s recommended that the thermostat is kept at 82 degrees, and when away, people should set the thermostat to 85 degrees, Energy Star said.

The recommendations were met with a slew of objections online, mainly with people shocked over the implication that 78 degrees should be used for cooling.

You know how hot 78 degrees is? https://t.co/XaYD7iUBj6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 19, 2019

If you’re going put your thermostat at 78 degrees and above, why do you even have a/c? 72 degrees and below for sleep and I’ll never compromise. https://t.co/tZ3EZ06Ijs — Samantha Sullivan (@SamElizabethan) August 19, 2019

Who in the hell things 78 degrees indoors is fine? A dog drinking coffee? https://t.co/9YQbBuQYju — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) August 19, 2019

78 degrees is far from “comfortable” https://t.co/Ijf5JGwsTh — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) August 20, 2019

Anybody who willingly keeps their home warmer than 78, ESPECIALLY WHEN SLEEPING, is a psychopath. Absolutely NOT. 🙅🏼‍♀️https://t.co/AaNCSe5AnK — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) August 20, 2019

Arizonans, get your angry typin’ fingers ready! Energy Star (a federal program) recommends you never set your thermostat lower than 78 degrees while you’re home. It suggests setting the temp to 85 while you’re gone, and 82 while you sleep. ARE THEY CRAZY? Sound off on #TodayinAZ! pic.twitter.com/DQ0w6mqhZl — Paul Gerke (@PaulGerke) August 20, 2019

The U.S. Department of Energy also recommended setting the thermostat to 78 degrees when home.

Scorching temperatures this summer have left people in need of serious cool downs. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, with an average global temperature of 1.71 degrees above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees, according to meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

