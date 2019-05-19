202
Home » Living News » Oprah Winfrey speaks at…

Oprah Winfrey speaks at college graduation in Colorado

By The Associated Press May 19, 2019 3:36 pm 05/19/2019 03:36pm
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey tells college graduates in Colorado small steps lead to big accomplishments.

Winfrey gave the commencement speech Sunday at Colorado College. The small liberal arts college in Colorado Springs awarded 590 undergraduate degrees.

Winfrey quoted black activist Angela Davis, who said: “You have to act as if it were possible to radically change the world. And you have to do it all the time.”

Winfrey says change doesn’t happen with big breakthroughs so much as day-to-day decisions.

The television personality and philanthropist once gave away a car to everybody in the audience on her show. Winfrey didn’t give the college graduates cars but copies of her book, “The Path Made Clear.”

She told them to expect failure in life but know that everything will be OK.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Education News Entertainment News Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!