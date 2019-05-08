202
Home » Living News » Michigan State leader expects…

Michigan State leader expects to return next week after fall

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 6:58 pm 05/08/2019 06:58pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan 17, 2019, file photo, Satish Udpa waves after being named interim president of Michigan State University, in Lansing, Mich. MSU officials say interim President Udpa expects to return to work next week after falling on stage during commencement ceremonies. MSU school spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said that Udpa continues to recover at home after what officials have described as "a health incident" May, 3, 2019. The university hasn't released additional details about Udpa's health.(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials say interim President Satish Udpa expects to return to work next week after falling on stage during commencement ceremonies.

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said in a message to The Associated Press Wednesday that Udpa continues to recover at home after what officials have described as “a health incident” last Friday. The university hasn’t released additional details about Udpa’s health.

Udpa, university administrator and former engineering dean, was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler.

Engler was ousted after saying some victims enjoyed publicity from the sex abuse scandal involving imprisoned campus sports doctor Larry Nassar.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!