202
Home » Living News » Marking the moment: New…

Marking the moment: New photos for Princess Charlotte’s 4th

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 11:25 am 05/02/2019 11:25am
Share
This undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, shows Princess Charlotte at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark her fourth birthday on Thursday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released three new photographs of Princess Charlotte to mark her fourth birthday.

Kensington Palace said the photos were taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in April at Kensington Palace in London and at the family’s country home in Norfolk.

Charlotte, who turned 4 Thursday, is the royal couple’s middle child, between 5-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

She is fourth in the line of succession for the British throne, after her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, William; and her brother George.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who are awaiting the birth of their first child, wished their niece a happy birthday on Instagram. Responding to a Kensington Palace post featuring Charlotte’s photos, they wrote: “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Living News Parenting Tips World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!