202
Home » Living News » Kim Kardashian West reveals…

Kim Kardashian West reveals Psalm as new baby’s name

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 7:07 pm 05/17/2019 07:07pm
Share
FILE - This Oct. 9, 2018 file photo shows Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in New York. Oxygen Media said Tuesday, May 7, 2019, that it has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kardashian West’s efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused of crimes.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — To messages of support and puzzlement, Kim Kardashian West has, seemingly, revealed her newborn’s name: Psalm West.

The beauty mogul, reality star, law student and wife of Kanye West took to her social streams to share the first look at their fourth child, born May 9. A photo of the boy nestled in a crib came in the form of a text message screen grab with her husband that called it a “Beautiful Mother’s Day” and said the couple are “blessed beyond measure.”

The baby is their second boy and the second to be born via surrogate because of a potentially life-threatening medical condition that complicated Kardashian West’s two pregnancies.

The baby joins 5-year-old sister North, 3-year-old brother Saint and 15-month-old sister Chicago.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Living News National News Parenting Tips
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!