202
Home » Living News » Free National Math Festival…

Free National Math Festival brings games, all-ages activities to DC

By Rachel Nania | @NaniaWTOP May 3, 2019 9:27 am 05/03/2019 09:27am
10 Shares

If you’re looking to add a little fun to your weekend plans, count on the National Math Festival to be your source of entertainment.

This year’s festival, taking place May 4 at the Washington Convention Center, has activities for people of all ages — from presentations on magic and math, to discussions on how math is used to make popular movies, such as “Frozen” and “Moana.”

Baltimore Ravens former offensive lineman John Urschel will give a presentation on the physics of football; other talks explore math and social choice and math as it relates to love.

“Really, every way that you enjoy and experience the world, there’s math behind that,” said Kirsten Bohl, project lead at the National Math Festival. “It’s all in how you look at it, and how you present it and how you experience it.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information, visit the National Math Festival’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News Local News Math festival DC National Math Festival Parenting Tips things to do in DC Things to do in DC
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!