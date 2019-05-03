Free National Math Festival brings games, all-ages activities to DC

This year’s festival, taking place May 4 at the Washington Convention Center, has activities for people of all ages.

If you’re looking to add a little fun to your weekend plans, count on the National Math Festival to be your source of entertainment.

This year’s festival, taking place May 4 at the Washington Convention Center, has activities for people of all ages — from presentations on magic and math, to discussions on how math is used to make popular movies, such as “Frozen” and “Moana.”

Baltimore Ravens former offensive lineman John Urschel will give a presentation on the physics of football; other talks explore math and social choice and math as it relates to love.

“Really, every way that you enjoy and experience the world, there’s math behind that,” said Kirsten Bohl, project lead at the National Math Festival. “It’s all in how you look at it, and how you present it and how you experience it.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information, visit the National Math Festival’s website.

