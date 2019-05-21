202
Home » Living News » Airline group predicts another…

Airline group predicts another record for summer travel

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 12:51 am 05/21/2019 12:51am
Share

The airline industry’s U.S. trade group is predicting another record for summer travel.

Airlines for America forecast Tuesday that 257.4 million people will fly on U.S. carriers between June 1 and Aug. 31.

That’s a 3.4% increase over last summer, and it works out to about 2.8 million travelers a day.

The trade group says airlines are adding 111,000 seats per day, more than the predicted 93,000 increase in daily passengers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average inflation-adjusted price for a domestic ticket has dropped for four straight years to the lowest level since the agency began tracking the fare prices in 1995. But those numbers don’t include all the extra fees that airlines now charge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
airlines aviation Business & Finance Living News National News travel vacation
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!