9 gift ideas for college grads

If you have a loved one graduating college this spring, you may be wondering what type of gift will be most appreciated. Considering that this major life milestone often marks an exciting yet overwhelming time for many college seniors as they take their first steps into adulthood, you can ease their transition with a thoughtful gift they’ll actually put to use. And though cash and gift cards are popular graduation gifts, there may be something more personalized and practical you can give without breaking the bank.
“The amount of money you give or spend on the graduate depends on many factors, including your budget and the relationship you share,” says Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert, founder of The Protocol School of Texas and author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life.” If you want to give something practical, ask the graduate for ideas and remember money is always a safe bet, she says.