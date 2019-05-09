9 gift ideas for college grads

If you have a loved one graduating college this spring, you may be wondering what type of gift will be most appreciated. Here are some gifts new grads will need. Even if they don't know it yet.

If you have a loved one graduating college this spring, you may be wondering what type of gift will be most appreciated. Considering that this major life milestone often marks an exciting yet overwhelming time for many college seniors as they take their first steps into adulthood, you can ease their transition with a thoughtful gift they’ll actually put to use. And though cash and gift cards are popular graduation gifts, there may be something more personalized and practical you can give without breaking the bank.

“The amount of money you give or spend on the graduate depends on many factors, including your budget and the relationship you share,” says Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert, founder of The Protocol School of Texas and author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life.” If you want to give something practical, ask the graduate for ideas and remember money is always a safe bet, she says.

With that in mind, here are nine practical gift ideas for new grads:

A Tool Kit Chances are the newly minted grad in your life will be moving into his or her first apartment after school and tasks, such as building furniture to hanging wall decor, are steps every adult should learn to do on his or her own. A tool kit is one of those necessary items just about everyone needs to have on hand. While it’s not the most extravagant gift, it’s a useful one. Though prices vary, you can find tool kits from $18 to $50 at home improvement stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot, or at big-box retailers like Walmart. (Thinkstock)

