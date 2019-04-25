202
Home » Living News » Trump to address Air…

Trump to address Air Force Academy graduation on May 30

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 12:36 pm 04/25/2019 12:36pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony next month.

The White House announced Thursday that Trump will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 30 to speak to the graduates.

It’s tradition for the commander in chief to address graduates at one of the military service academies each year during the president’s term in office.

Trump participated in commencement ceremonies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2017 and at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2018.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Government News Living News National News White House
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!