Trump threatens new restrictions for high overstay countries

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 6:20 pm 04/22/2019 06:20pm
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is considering suspending or limiting U.S. entry for individuals from countries with high rates of short-term visa overstays.

That’s according to a memo signed Monday by President Donald Trump that directs his administration to examine ways to minimize overstays as part of a larger focus on immigration.

The memo directs the secretaries of state and homeland security to find effective ways to combat what the administration says is a rampant number of overstays. They are supposed to make recommendations within 120 days.

The nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies says that visa overstays exceed illegal border crossings.

