By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormons have repealed rules that banned baptisms for kids of gay parents, made gay marriage a sin for expulsion.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormons have repealed rules that banned baptisms for kids of gay parents, made gay marriage a sin for expulsion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.