202
Home » Living News » Martha Stewart brand to…

Martha Stewart brand to be sold again

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 7:51 pm 04/16/2019 07:51pm
Share
FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, television personality Martha Stewart attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception at The Pool in New York. The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home. Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday, April 16, that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Martha Stewart brand is getting a new home.

Sequential Brands Group, which bought the Martha Stewart brand nearly four years ago for about $353 million, said Tuesday that it is selling it to Marquee Brands for about $175 million. As part of the deal, Marquee will also acquire the brand of TV chef Emeril Lagasse.

Marquee owns several clothing and footwear brands, including Ben Sherman and Body Glove. The company says the acquisition will help it grow into the home and food categories.

Stewart will still oversee the brand, which she founded in the 1990s, and includes magazines, cookware and towels. More recently, the brand struck a deal to make products containing CBD, a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn’t cause a high.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!