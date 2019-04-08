202
Home » Living News » London taxes older vehicles…

London taxes older vehicles in bid to fight air pollution

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 9:53 am 04/08/2019 09:53am
Share
Cars enter the new Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force Monday, in London, Monday, April 8, 2019, one of the world's first emission charge for cars. Drivers of older and more polluting cars face paying a new £12.50 fee adding to the Congestion Charge to enter the centre of the capital. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — In a bid to fight air pollution, London has introduced one of the world’s toughest vehicle emissions standards, placing a tax on older, more polluting cars that drive into the center of the British capital.

Starting Monday, the drivers of diesel cars more than 4 years old and of gasoline-powered engines more than 13 years old must pay a 12.50-pound ($16.30) fee day or night when entering central London. That’s on top of London’s congestion charge, which is 11.50 pounds ($15) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Non-compliant trucks and buses face a 100-pound ($130) daily fee.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the Ultra-Low Emission Zone is necessary since thousands die annually in London alone from toxic air. He says “the eyes of the world are on us.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Latest News Living News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!