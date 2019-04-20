Indianapolis Colts owner says he bought Lennon piano

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An upright piano that John Lennon used to write Beatles’ songs has been sold at auction. Just “A Day in the Life” of the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Irsay tweeted…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An upright piano that John Lennon used to write Beatles’ songs has been sold at auction. Just “A Day in the Life” of the owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

Jim Irsay tweeted Saturday that he’s “elated” to now own the instrument Lennon used to compose songs for The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

The Indianapolis Star reports the piano, made in the 1870s, was auctioned on the site GottaHaveRockandRoll.com . The site estimated it would sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. As of Saturday afternoon, the final price tag had not yet been announced.

Irsay calls ownership of the piano a “responsibility I take seriously, with future generations in mind.”

The Star says Irsay previously bought guitars once owned by music legends Jerry Garcia, Prince and Bob Dylan.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.