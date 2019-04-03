Hillary Clinton to give speech at Hot Springs school

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Hillary Clinton will deliver the keynote speech at a commencement ceremony for a gifted and talented high school that she played a role in establishing in Arkansas. The former U.S.…

The former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will give the address on May 25 at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

The school in Hot Springs was created by legislation signed by Clinton’s husband, then-Gov. Bill Clinton, on March 1, 1991.

The school says Hillary Clinton was involved in the planning for the public high school, which offers free room and board for gifted and talented students. The school initially focused on math and science, but an arts component was added in 2004.

