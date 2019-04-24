202
Home » Living News » Hate charge: White man…

Hate charge: White man drove car at interracial couple

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 8:09 am 04/24/2019 08:09am
Share

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana man is charged with a hate crime after allegedly running down an interracial couple.

News outlets report Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year-old James Descant holds “disdain” for mixed couples.

Deputies say the black man and white woman were standing outside a business in Metairie when Descant swerved to hit them.

The man managed to jump out of the way but his girlfriend was struck by Descant’s car, suffering injuries to her hip, wrist and foot.

The man told deputies that Descant had used a racist slur to describe their relationship and threatened to kill him before the attack.

Descant was arrested April 17 on charges including a hate crime and aggravated assault. He’s also wanted by Kenner police. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!