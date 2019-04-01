202
Gillibrand to give graduation speech at New England College

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019
HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be the commencement speaker at New England College’s graduation ceremonies in May.

The school announced Monday that the presidential candidate will speak at a ceremony on the morning of May 11 in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Gillibrand is one of six current senators who have announced campaigns to win the Democratic nomination and challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

New Hampshire holds the nation’s first presidential primary.

