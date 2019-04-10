Discovery says new Chip and Joanna Gaines to debut next year

202
By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 2:29 pm 04/10/2019 02:29pm
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York. The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines' channel Wednesday, April 10, 2019, prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There’s no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The lifestyle team of Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network in the summer of 2020.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines’ channel Wednesday prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There’s no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States.

No programming was revealed, except for reruns of “Fixer Upper,” the HGTV series that launched the Gaines’ media career in Waco, Texas. Discovery said topics that will be covered include community, home, garden, food and wellness.

Allison Page, who currently runs HGTV, will be president of the joint venture between Discovery and Magnolia, the Gaines’ company. There are also plans for a dedicated app and subscription streaming service.

