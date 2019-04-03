202
Home » Living News » Another infant boy in…

Another infant boy in Italy dies after home circumcision

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 7:37 am 04/03/2019 07:37am
Share

ROME (AP) — The Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that another infant boy has died in Italy as the result of a circumcision performed at home.

ANSA reported the newborn died overnight near the port city of Genoa after his Nigerian mother and grandmother called for emergency medical help.

A 5-month-old baby died last month in Bologna after his parents performed a circumcision at home, and a 2-year-old boy died of severe blood loss as a result of a botched circumcision in Rome last December.

Circumcision is not practiced among Italy’s Roman Catholic majority. Many immigrants in Italy are Muslim and practice circumcision for cultural and religious reasons, but sometimes have trouble accessing the practice in hospitals either for cost or because some doctors refuse to perform circumcisions until boys are at least 4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News Parenting Tips World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!