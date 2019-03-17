So what should you buy in March? While there's no dedicated sales day during the month, there are some seasonal trends that result in certain items being discounted.
March is a bit of a dead zone in the retail industry when it comes to sales and deals.
The last major sales holiday was Presidents Day in February. That leaves a roughly two-month interim before the flurry of Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day sales start coming.
So, what should you buy in March?
While there’s no dedicated sales day during the month, there are some seasonal trends that result in certain items being discounted.
[See: 10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte]
[See: 10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget.]
[Read: How to Avoid Shipping Charges at Your Favorite Stores]
Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.
More from U.S. News
8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them
12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget
10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte
What to Buy in March originally appeared on usnews.com