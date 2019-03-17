So what should you buy in March? While there's no dedicated sales day during the month, there are some seasonal trends that result in certain items being discounted.

March is a bit of a dead zone in the retail industry when it comes to sales and deals.

The last major sales holiday was Presidents Day in February. That leaves a roughly two-month interim before the flurry of Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day sales start coming.

So, what should you buy in March?

While there’s no dedicated sales day during the month, there are some seasonal trends that result in certain items being discounted.

Spring and Summer Travel With families in some school districts planning last-minute getaways for spring break in April and summer travel already just months away, travel providers are looking to be competitive. Southwest Vacations. This travel resource is offering $125 off select U.S. vacations and $250 off Hawaii vacations when you book by March 25 and travel by Sept. 30. Carnival. The cruise line is running summer cruise deals to the Western Caribbean, the Bahamas and Baja Mexico, with prices as low as $284 for select four-day itineraries during June, July and August. If your child’s spring break coincides with Easter, there are still savings to be had on three- and four-day itineraries that overlap with Easter weekend. Disney. Dreaming of a summer Disney vacation? If you book via Disney’s website by March 24, you can save up to 30 percent on stays at Disney resorts. The offer is valid for travel from May 28 to Sept. 30. (Thinkstock)

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

What to Buy in March