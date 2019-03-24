202
Cyndi Lauper to bring star power to Vermont commencement

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 10:50 am 03/24/2019 10:50am
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018 file photo, Cyndi Lauper performs at the 8th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York. A university in Vermont has announced Lauper will return to the school to give its commencement address. Northern Vermont University-Johnson said Lauper will deliver the address May 18, 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — A university in Vermont has announced singer, songwriter and activist Cyndi Lauper will return to the school to give its commencement address.

Northern Vermont University-Johnson said Lauper will deliver the address May 18.

The 65-year-old attended what was then known as Johnson State College in the 1970s. She didn’t earn a degree but launched a career that includes more than a dozen Grammy nominations and two wins. She produced hits like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ”Time After Time” and “True Colors.” She’s also won an Emmy and a Tony.

NVU President Elaine Collins described Lauper as a “creative genius” and a “leading voice in issues of social justice.”

Lauper is also known for her advocacy work in the LGBT community. She’ll be awarded an honorary doctorate of letters.

