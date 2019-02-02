202
Home » Living News » UK judge in Twitter…

UK judge in Twitter appeal for child’s return in family case

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 8:38 am 02/02/2019 08:38am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A British High Court judge has issued an appeal via Twitter to a woman who vanished with her toddler while embroiled in a family court case.

Judge David Williams took the unusual step to appeal to Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, who disappeared with 3-year-old Olly Sheridan in July. Yarrow-Sanders’ mother and sister joined in the appeal as did the toddler’s father, Patrick Sheridan.

The tweet asked Yarrow-Sanders to “bring missing toddler Olly Sheridan home.”

A statement from the court attached to the tweet included a promise that the judge would deal with the case “fairly.” The statement, which was also published on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website, said Olly’s father had agreed he would not make any attempt to have Yarrow-Sanders or her family “punished” if the child is brought back.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Parenting Tips Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500